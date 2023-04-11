In a shocking incident that took place in Maharashtra, a 69-year-old man allegedly attacked his 56-year-old wife with acid on her face. The incident took place on April 9. The accused identified as Venkatesh Tanneer suspected that his wife was having an affair. After the incident came to light, the Wadala TT Police registered a case and arrested the accused under Section 326(B) of IPC. Maharashtra: Estranged Husband, Former Live-In Partner Throw Acid on Woman, Lover in Palghar.

Man Attacks Wife by Throwing Acid on Her Face

