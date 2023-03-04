Vasai court on Saturday (March 4) granted bail to actor Sheezan Khan in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case. The accused was granted bail on a bond of Rs 1 lakh. Further, the court has also asked him to submit his passport. Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Actress' Uncle Pawan Sharma Used to 'Behave Harshly' With Her, Was Fired as Her Manager, Alleges Sheezan Khan's Advocate.

Sheezan Khan Granted Bail:

Mumbai | Television actor Sheezan Khan accused and arrested in television actress Tunisha Sharma's suicide case granted bail on Rs 1 lakh surety bond by Vasai court, asks Khan to submit his passport. — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)