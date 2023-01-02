Tunisha Sharma's death case is taking many twisted turns. As per the latest update, Sheezan Khan's advocate has claimed that the TV actress' uncle 'was fired 4 years ago because he used to interfere a lot and behave harshly with her'. Reportedly, Tunisha's uncle was her former manager. Read full details below. Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Vasai Court Sends Accused Sheezan Khan to 14-Day Judicial Custody.

Tunisha Sharma death case | Tunisha & Sanjeev Kaushal (an uncle in Chandigarh) had terrible relations. Sanjeev Kaushal & her mother, Vanita used to control Tunisha's finances. Tunisha often pleaded in front of her mother for her own money: Sheezan Khan's advocate pic.twitter.com/mODql3cwlA — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

