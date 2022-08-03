Citizens in Mumbai complain of facing major traffic jams on the roads of one of the busiest metro cities of India. This time a bus broke down on Andheri Flyover due to which the jam occurred & people had to wait in long queues of vehicles on the western express highway, from Goregaon to Bandra. Mumbai Traffic Police had warned of slow traffic due to VVIP's pre-scheduled visit a day earlier.

Check Tweets;

Due to a pre-scheduled VVIP visit on 3rd August, traffic is likely to be slow between Santacruz Airport, WEH to Malabar Hill from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM & Malabar Hill to Regal Circle from 12:30 PM to 06:00 PM. Citizens are requested to plan commute accordingly.#MTPTrafficUpdate — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 2, 2022

Major traffic jam on Western Express Highway from Goregaon to Bandra… Bus broken down on Andheri flyover #mumbaitraffic — Akshada Chimbulkar (@akshada25) August 3, 2022

Why the special treatment for VVIPs..let them experience how Mumbai is a mess when it comes to traffic and bad roads — Kartikee (@KartikeeYadav1) August 3, 2022

