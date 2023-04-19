In what can be seen as good news for the citizens of Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken back its decision to cut 15 percent of its water supply nearly three weeks after announcing the same. Last month, the civic body announced a 15 percent water cut for 30 days starting March 31. The decision to implement a water cut was taken in order to fix a hole in a crucial supply tunnel. On Tuesday, the BMC took to social media and said that the repairs of the Gundavali-Bhandup Complex Water Tunnel were successfully completed in record time. Bringing relief to lakhs and crores of Mumbaikars, the civic body said that the water supply in the city will be normal from April 23. "The work has been completed in record 18-Day period as against the expected 30-Day time," the BMC said. Mumbai Water Cut News Update: BMC Announces 15% Cut in Water Supply for City and Suburbs for a Month From March 31.

BMC Takes Back 15% Water Cut Decision

📢Good News 🚰Repairs of Gundavali-Bhandup Complex Water Tunnel successfully completed in record time! 🚰Mumbai Water Supply to be normalised from 23rd April 2023. 🚰Massive repair work of the tunnel completed in record 18 Days instead of the scheduled 30-Day timeline!… pic.twitter.com/XPyQ396kPW — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 18, 2023

