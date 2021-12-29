Mumbai on Wednesday reported 2,510 new COVID-19 cases. One patient also succumbed to coronavirus in the past 24 hours. A total of 251 patients recovered from the deadly virus in a day. Active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai rose to 8060. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray said that the city administration is making preperation for a massive spike.

Tweet By BMC:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)