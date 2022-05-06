A case has been registered against one Sandeep Raut for duping 11 people on the pretext of providing them government jobs in the electricity department by posing as the nephew of Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut in Mumbai. The accused allegedly cheated several job aspirants by taking money from them on the pretext of giving them jobs in Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. (MSEDCL).

Check Tweet:

