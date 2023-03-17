Days after two men were caught stealing flower pots that were put up on display for a G20 event in Gurugram, a similar incident has been reported from Nagpur. In the viral video, a couple of men can be seen stealing plants set up for G20 event on Wardha Road, Nagpur in a BMW car. After the video of the incident went viral, the Nagpur police seized the luxury vehicle involved in the crime and has arrested the accused duo. Gurugram: Duo in Luxury Car Caught Stealing Flower Pots Arranged for G20 Summit, GMDA CEO Assures Strict Action (See Pics and Video).

Flower Pots Stolen From Nagpur

Two youths, who were caught on camera this week stealing plants that had been placed as part of the beautification for the #G20Summit in #Nagpur , were arrested. Both have confessed to have stolen the plants and shift them to beautify their office. pic.twitter.com/g7cMweD2Ye — TOI Pune (@TOIPune) March 17, 2023

