Two men were caught on camera stealing flower pots arranged for a G20 event in Gurugram. The duo was reported arrived at the spot in a vehicle with a VIP licence plate. The now-viral video shows, the men can be seen putting flower pots filled with bloomed flowers in their car. Numerous pots can be seen kept at the location where a poster advertising the G20 summit can also be seen. Meanwhile, SK Chahal, Joint CEO, of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, has said that the authorities have taken cognisance and action will be taken against the two men. G20 Summit 2023: Haryana To Showcase State Art, Food to Delegates in Gurugram From March 1-3.

Duo Caught Stealing Flower Pots Arranged for G20 Summit:

Haryana | A video of two men allegedly stealing flower pots set up for a G20 event in Gurugram went viral It has come to our cognizance & action will be taken against them: SK Chahal, Joint CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (Pic 1 from viral video) pic.twitter.com/03FPra9A5x — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2023

Caught in Act:

