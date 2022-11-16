The Nagpur police raided a factory in Golibar Chowk wherein for allegedly selling peanuts as pista. The cops found that the rotten peanuts were first coated in green colour and then dried to resemble as pista. In the raid, over 621 kilograms of adulterated peanuts were seized. The accused used to sell the peanuts to the markets to be sold as Pistachios. Maharashtra Drugs Bust: Over 1,000 KG Weed Seized in Nagpur, Three Held (See Pics).

Rotten Peanuts Coated in Green Colour Sold as Pista:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)