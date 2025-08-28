Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], August 28 (ANI): A fire broke out in a multi-storey building in the Mohanko area of Mallital, Nainital, on Wednesday night, claiming the life of one person, officials said.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.

Inspector General of Police Riddhim Agarwal told reporters, "The cause of the fire will be known after investigation... One casualty has been reported. We will provide all possible help to the family..."

Meanwhile, Nainital SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena said, "A fire broke out in a house and as we received information regarding it, teams reached the spot. The fire has been brought under control. One body has been recovered..."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

