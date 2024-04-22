A massive fire broke out in Navi Mumbai today, April 22. According to news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in a slum area of Navi Mumbai's Belapur area. As per the preliminary information, the fire occurred due to an explosion in a cylinder while cooking. Soon after the incident, local authorities were alerted and fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Navi Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Turbhe Bus Depot (Watch Video).

Fire Erupts in Navi Mumbai

#WATCH | Maharashtra | A fire broke out in a slum area of Navi Mumbai's Belapur area. According to preliminary information, the fire occurred due to an explosion in a cylinder while cooking. Fire tenders were present at the spot pic.twitter.com/GLWYRwLquW — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2024

