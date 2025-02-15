In a historic achievement, Lieutenant Commander Dilna K and Lieutenant Commander Roopa A successfully crossed Cape Horn, the southernmost tip of South America, during the third leg of the Indian Navy’s Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition onboard INSV Tarini. Cape Horn, known for its treacherous waters and unpredictable weather, is a significant milestone for global sailors, often referred to as the "Everest of the Seas." The successful crossing marks a moment of pride for the Indian Navy and highlights the resilience, skill, and determination of the two officers. The Navika Sagar Parikrama II is the Indian Navy’s all-women circumnavigation expedition, which aims to promote ocean sailing and empower women officers. ‘Navika Sagar Parikrama’: 2 Indian Navy Women Officers To Embark on 8-Month Sailing Expedition Circumnavigating Globe Aboard ‘Tarini’ Starting October 2 (See Pics and Video).

Lt Cdr Dilna K and Roopa A Make History by Crossing Cape Horn

In persistent rains, Sea State 5, winds of 40kns (~75 kmph) and waves more than 5 metres, Lt Cdr Dilna K & Lt Cdr Roopa A, recorded their names in the annals of history by successfully crossing the #CapeHorn located at the southern tip of #SouthAmerica, while sailing on the third… pic.twitter.com/N1isyvHGMA — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) February 15, 2025

