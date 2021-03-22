Today, after I spoke on Mansukh Hiren & Sachin Waze cases in Parliament, Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant said "ab tumhe jail mein bhejna hai.".Will a man tell me how to speak now? My colleague Bharat from Rajahmundry told me he heard what Sawant had said: Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana.

#WATCH Today,after I spoke on Mansukh Hiren& Sachin Waze cases in Parliament,ShivSena's Arvind Sawant said "ab tumhe jail mein bhejna hai."..Will a man tell me how to speak now? My colleague Bharat from Rajahmundry told me he heard what Sawant had said:Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana pic.twitter.com/6hGHkAkl65 — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)