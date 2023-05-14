Congress, which registered an emphatic victory defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka on Saturday, now faces the challenge of deciding the chief minister amid the speculations of Siddaramaiah being the front-runner followed by state party president DK Shivakumar. Now the congress legislature party has unanimously decided to leave the selection of legislature party leader to the decision of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. New Karnataka CM: Chief Minister to Take Oath On Thursday Amid Suspense Over Name.

The Congress Legislature Party has unanimously decided to leave the selection of Congress Legislature Party leader to the decision of the AICC President#KarnatakaElection pic.twitter.com/89YPbJgod0 — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2023

CLP Resolution: The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) unanimously resolves that AICC President is hereby authorised to appoint the new Leader of the Congress Legislature Party. pic.twitter.com/Ahyecmwbq3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 14, 2023

