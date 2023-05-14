The newly elected Chief Minister of Karnataka and their cabinet members will be sworn in on Thursday, according to reports. However, there is plenty of suspense around who would be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka, with the Congress winning big in the state. Both Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar are in the running and both leaders are not ready to let the top post go. New Karnataka CM: Observers Will Take MLAs' Opinion, High Command Will Decide Name of Chief Minister, Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

New Karnataka CM

#Karnataka Chief Minister Oath On Thursday Amid Suspense Over Name. Karnataka Congress government oath-taking: The Gandhis and Congress national chief #MallikarjunKharge will attend the event.#KarnatakaElectionResults2023 pic.twitter.com/pwQirBWiVv — Odisha Patrika (@OdishaPatrika) May 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)