Amid the ongoing row over the inauguration of the New Parliament Building, the Supreme Court will hear a PIL seeking a direction that the new Parliament building should be inaugurated by the President of India Droupadi Murmu tomorrow, May 26. The plea is seeking a direction that the new Parliament building should be inaugurated by the President of India Droupadi Murmu on May 28. The PIL said before the apex court said that the Lok Sabha Secretariat violated the Constitution by not inviting the President for the inauguration. New Parliament Building Row: PIL In Supreme Court Seeks Inauguration by President Droupadi Murmu.

SC To Hear Plea Seeking Inauguration Of New Parliament Tomorrow

Supreme Court to hear tomorrow a PIL seeking a direction that the new Parliament building should be inaugurated by the President of India Droupadi Murmu on May 28. — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)