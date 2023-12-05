New Telangana CM: Revanth Reddy to Take Oath as Next Chief Minister on December 7

Congress leader Revanth Reddy is set to become the next Chief Minister of Telangana. "Congress President has decided to go with Revanth Reddy as the new CLP of Telangana Legislative Party", announced Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Tuesday, December 5. Swearing-in ceremony of new Telangana CM to be held on December 7. Telangana to Get New CM: From Revanth Reddy to Tumkunta Narsa Reddy and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, List of Probable Congress Candidates in Race to Be Chief Minister.

Revanth Reddy to Take Oath as Telangana CM

#WATCH | Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal says, "Congress President has decided to go with Revanth Reddy as the new CLP of Telangana Legislative Party." Swearing-in ceremony of new Telangana CM to be held on December 7. pic.twitter.com/4bkAGMjTmg — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)