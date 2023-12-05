Congress leader Revanth Reddy is set to become the next Chief Minister of Telangana. "Congress President has decided to go with Revanth Reddy as the new CLP of Telangana Legislative Party", announced Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Tuesday, December 5. Swearing-in ceremony of new Telangana CM to be held on December 7. Telangana to Get New CM: From Revanth Reddy to Tumkunta Narsa Reddy and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, List of Probable Congress Candidates in Race to Be Chief Minister.
New Telangana CM: Revanth Reddy to Take Oath as Next Chief Minister on December 7
"Congress President has decided to go with Revanth Reddy as the new CLP of Telangana Legislative Party", announced Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal.
- Read in
- తెలుగు