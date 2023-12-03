Hyderabad, December 3: The counting of votes for the Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Results is underway, and the Congress has secured a comfortable lead on 61 seats in 119-seat assembly seats, the ECI said. With this, the Congress has managed to breach the two-decades-long K Chandrashekhar Rao-led BRS government. Telangana went to polls in a single phase on November 30, and over 71 percent voter turnout was recorded. Most exit polls, including India Today-Axis My India, showed Congress having an edge over the state's ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The exit poll results have turned true as Congress is set to form the government in Telangana.

Now, the Congress faces an uphill task of naming its Chief Minister candidate for Telangana. Many party leaders come into the spotlight as Congress races ahead of the incumbent BRS in the Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Results. After grabbing an opportunity to form government in Telangana for the first time since its formation, Congress may name one of its prominent leaders as the state's Chief Minister. However, the party is yet to announce its CM candidate. President of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Revanth Reddy, Tumkunta Narsa Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Kiran Kumar Chalama, and Mallu Ravi are in the race to be the next Telangana CM. Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Results: Congress Workers Celebrate As Latest Trends Show Lead On 51 Seats, BRS 29, BJP in 6 (Watch Videos).

List of Probable Congress Candidates in Race to Be Telangana CM

Revanth Reddy

Anumula Revanth Reddy is a prominent leader of the Indian National Congress (INC) in Telangana. He has been serving as the president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee since June 2021. He is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Malkajgiri in the 17th Lok Sabha. Before joining the INC in October 2017, he was a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) member. He twice represented the Kodangal constituency as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in 2009 and 2014. He was born on 8 November 1967 in Kondareddy Palli of Mahboobnagar district. He is contesting Telangana Assembly Election 2023 against incumbent CM KCR from the Kamareddy seat. 'Bye, Bye KCR': Congress Workers Celebrate in Hyderabad As Party Takes Early Lead On 47 Seats in Telangana Assembly Election 2023; BRS Ahead on 26, Says ECI (Watch Video).

Tumkunta Narsa Reddy

Thumkunta Narsa Reddy is giving a stiff challenge to Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who is seeking a third term as MLA from the Gajwel assembly seat. Reddy could be named as the next Telangana CM. Reddy rejoined Congress in 2018 after he was suspended from TRS.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is a senior leader of the Indian National Congress (INC) in Telangana. He was the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and the second opposition leader in the Telangana Assembly. He was elected as the MLA from the Madhira constituency three times in 2009, 2014, and 2019. He also served as the chief whip of the Andhra Pradesh government from 2009 to 2011 and the Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly from 2011 to 2014. A Congress loyalist, he could be named as the next Telangana CM.

Mallu Ravi

Mallu Ravi is a veteran leader of the Indian National Congress (INC) in Telangana. He is currently the Senior Vice President of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC). He has been a Member of Parliament (MP) in the 13th Lok Sabha from Nagar Kurnool constituency, but lost the seat in 1999. He later won the Jedcherlla assembly seat in a by-election in 2008. He unsuccessfully contested the 2009 and 2014 general elections from the same seat. He was also the special representative of the Andhra Pradesh government in Delhi during the YS Rajasekhara Reddy regime.

Kiran Kumar Chalama

Kiran Kumar Chalama is currently serving as Telangana Congress Vice President. “We were expecting victory, we were very confident of winning, but now it looks like a wave,” Chalama said earlier as trends favour Congress. The party may also name him as the next Chief Minister of Telangana.

The voting for the Telangana Assembly Election was held on November 30. The state recorded a voter turnout of 71.34 per cent. The state is witnessing a three-corner fight between the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2023 11:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).