Hyderabad witnessed a surge of frustration as commuters honked loudly in protest against delays caused by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s official convoy. Traffic came to a standstill at a busy junction to allow the CM’s convoy to pass, triggering irritation among motorists and pedestrians. A video circulating on the social media platform X captures the moment when drivers expressed their annoyance with continuous honking. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Lashes out at BRS Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Frustrated Hyderabad Commuters Honk Over CM Revanth Reddy's Convoy Delay

🚨Traffic was forced to stop to make way for CM Revanth Reddy’s convoy, so frustrated commuters in #Hyderabad unleashed a chorus of horns at a busy junction, in sheer defiance A rare show of public resistance to VIP privilege on Indian roads! pic.twitter.com/9pwYiWqPU4 — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) August 8, 2025

