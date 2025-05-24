The Western Railway has announced a night block between Bhayandar and Borivali stations. The jumbo block of 3:30 hours will be taken on Western Railway's Up fast line from 11:30 PM to 3:00 AM and Down fast line from 01:15 AM to 04:45 AM between Bhayandar and Borivali stations. Notably, the night block will be undertaken on the intervening night of Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, May 25. The jumbo block is being undertaken to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment. Western Railway also said that all fast line trains will be run on Up slow lines between Virar/Vasai Road and Borivali stations during the block period. Sunday Mega Block, May 25, 2025: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Central and Transharbour Lines; Check Timings and Other Details.

Western Railway Announces Night Block Between Bhayandar and Borivali Stations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)