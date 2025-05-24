Local train services in Mumbai are likely to take a hit on Sunday, May 25, as the railways have announced a mega block. According to the official announcement, there will be a mega block on the Central line's Up and Down slow lines on Sunday between Matunga and Mulund stations. Notably, the mega block on the Central line will be from 11:05 AM to 3:55 PM. Similarly, there will be a mega block on the Transharbour line's Up and Down lines between Thane and Vashi/Nerul stations. The mega block on the Transharbour line will be from 11:10 AM to 4:10 PM. No mega block has been announced for the Harbour, Uran and Western lines. Visually Challenged Woman Assaulted on Mumbai Local Train over Seat; Man Apprehended.

Mega Block on Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Mumbai

