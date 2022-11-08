Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday apologised for the badly constructed road in Madhya Pradesh. The 63 km long road, which was built on the budget of Rs 400 crore was not up to the standards, according to Gadkari. Hence, he asked Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan to stop the ongoing work on the said road and start the construction work afresh.

Nitin Gadkari Apologises for Badly Constructed Road:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)