Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that the No. 1 accused of liquor scam is Manish Sisodia but the kingpin is Arvind Kejriwal. Thakur further said, "Today's press conference clearly showed how the colour on his face was gone after his scam. He couldn't even answer any questions." Earlier in the day, Sisodia said that he might be arrested soon stating that the liquor issue or the excise policy was just an excuse to target him since he was a minister under Delhi Chief Minister Arwind Kejriwal. "Maybe within the next 3-4 days, CBI-ED will arrest me... we won't be scared, you won't be able to break us... Elections of 2024 will be AAP vs BJP," Sisodia said.

