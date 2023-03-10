The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Friday sent AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to ED remand till March 17 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Earlier in the day, the court had reserved its order on the Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking 10-day custodial interrogation of Manish Sisodia in the excise policy scam case. Manish Sisodia Arrested: Delhi Court Reserves Order on ED Plea Seeking AAP Leader’s 10-Day Custody in Liquor Policy Scam.

Rouse Avenue Court Sends AAP Leader to ED Remand

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sends AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to ED remand till March 17 in excise policy case. pic.twitter.com/Kh70KfYPc8 — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)