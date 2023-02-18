North Korea on Saturday fired at least one unspecified ballistic missile, South Korea's military said. Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said "the neighbour fired an unidentified ballistic missile into the East Sea also known as the Sea of Japan. North Korea Orders Girls Having The Same Name As Kim Jong Un's Daughter To Change Their Names, Imposes Ban on Use of Name 'Ju Ae': Report.

North Korea Fires ‘Unspecified’ Ballistic Missile:

North Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile, reports AFP News Agency citing Seoul military — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2023

