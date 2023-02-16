North Korea, February 16: Girls in North Korea cannot share the same name as Kim Jong Un's daughter. If a girl is using the same name, then she has to change it to something else, according to Fox News. Authorities have issued orders saying one can keep the name of Kim Jong's daughter, Ju Ae, who is 9 or 10 years old. The Fox News report is based on a report of Radio Free Asia.

Kim Jong's daughter Ju-ae was recently seen with her father while attending North Korea's military parade. Before that, she was spotted at a lavish banquet at a military barrack. Speculations are rife that she might soon succeed her father, and therefore she has been undergoing the process of grooming.

The report published in Radio Free Asia quotes two anonymous sources from North Korea -- one living in North Pyongyang and the other living in South Pyongyang who said that the local governments had issued orders for women named Ju-ae to change their birth certificates. Kim Jong-un Makes First Public Appearance With Daughter, North Korea Shares Photos of Duo Attending Test-Firing of Missile

“Yesterday, the Ministry of Security in Jeongju City summoned women registered with the resident registration department under the name 'Ju Ae' to the Ministry of Safety to change their names,” the report said. Moreover, the authorities said that the names must be changed "within a week." North Korea's Kim Jong-un Described Chinese as Liars: Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

This isn't the first time North Korea has stopped people from using the names of its leaders. Similar cases have happened in the past as well. North Korean leaders and their immediate families in 2014 urged people not to use their names, South China Morning Post reported.

