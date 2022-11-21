A goods train derailed at Korai Station in Odisha early Monday. Two people were reported to be dead in the goods train derailment incident. The Railways have deployed its teams to carry out the relief operations. Reports said that the goods train crashed into the waiting hall at Korai station in Bhadrak-Kapilas Road Railway section under Khordha Road Railway Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) in Jajpur district on Monday morning. Goods Train Derails at Rajahmundry Yard in Andhra Pradesh, Railway Services Affected (see Pics)

Odisha| 2 died after a goods train derailed today early morning at Korai Station, under East Coast Railway. Both rail lines were blocked, railway station building was also damaged. Rescue operation is underway. pic.twitter.com/siOvOse547 — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2022

