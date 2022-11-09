A goods train derailed at Rajahmundry Yard on Wednesday morning, i.e. November 9. Due to this, railway services were disrupted. South Central Railway, in a statement, said "due to the derailment of the NMG rake on Down main line at Rajahmundry Yard, several trains are Cancelled/Partially cancelled/Rescheduled on November 9th."

Goods Train derailed:

Andhra Pradesh | Due to the derailment of the NMG rake on Down main line at Rajahmundry Yard, several trains are Cancelled/Partially cancelled/Rescheduled on November 9th: South Central Railway pic.twitter.com/gYjrtYxDAZ — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)