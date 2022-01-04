In the latest development, the State government has issued revised guidelines amid rising cases of COVID-19. The Punjab government has imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am to curb the spread of COVID-19 variant Omicron. According to new guidelines, Bars, cinemas halls, malls, restaurants, spas will operate at 50% capacity subject to staff being fully vaccinated, Gyms to remain closed as per to new SOP. Meanwhile, only fully vaccinated staff to attend government and private offices.

Check Out Revised Guidelines Here:

