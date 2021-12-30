Mumbai, December 30: There an important update shared by the BMC for those returning or arriving to Mumbai from the UAE (including Dubai). BMC's official Twitter handle on Thursday tweeted that Mumbai residents arriving from the UAE (including Dubai) will have to go through RTPCR and 7-day home quarantine on a mandatory basis.

#AttentionTravellers On arrival RTPCR and 7 day Home Quarantine is now mandatory for travellers arriving from UAE (including Dubai), and who are residents of Mumbai. Your cooperation is highly appreciated. We shall ensure procedures are smooth and hassle free. #MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/svJJt3hbwU — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) December 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)