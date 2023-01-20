Amid the rising number of online fraud, the Delhi police recently took to Twitter to raise awareness about online fraud. Sharing a video clip of the iconic song "Keh Du Tumhe", and another Bollywood movie of Paresh Rawal, the Delhi police asked citizens to refrain from sharing One Time Password (OTP) when anyone calls and asks to share OTP. The police also urged people to report financial fraud on 1930 and be "Cyber Safe". Internet Hygiene Basics: Delhi Police Urge Parents To Educate Kids About Kind of Information Not To Be Shared Online.

Watch Video:

