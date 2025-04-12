In a bizarre real-life twist straight out of a Bollywood comedy, a student at OP Jindal University, Sonipat, attempted to sneak his girlfriend into the boys’ hostel by hiding her in a suitcase. The incident, now viral on social media, shows hostel guards unzipping the large bag, only to find a girl inside. Shocked students gathered around, with one filming the entire scene. The video has sparked a mix of laughter and concern online, raising serious questions about campus security and student conduct at the prestigious private university. Mumbai: College Student Booked for Abetting Girlfriend's Suicide Days After Her Parents Learn About Their Daughter Being Harassed and Threatened.

OP Jindal University Viral Video

Guy tried Sneaking his Girlfriend into the Boys hostel in a Suitcase.. one Bump and she screamed from inside. guards Heard it and they got Caught, Op Jindal Uni pic.twitter.com/xBkBTYymdt — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 12, 2025

