Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a key meeting with the Chief Ministers, DGPs and Chief Secretaries of the border states at 2 pm on Wednesday, May 07, in the wake of Operation Sindoor. News agency ANI reported that the Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, West Bengal and LG of Ladakh and LG of Jammu and Kashmir are to take part in the meeting chaired by Amit Shah. Early on May 07, the Indian armed forces carried out precision missile strikes under Operation Sindoor on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK). Operation Sindoor: PM Narendra Modi Closely Monitored Progress of India’s Precision Strike at Terror Hotbeds in Pakistan Throughout the Night, Remained in Constant Touch With Security Advisors and Military Commanders.

Amit Shah To Chair Key Meeting After Operation Sindoor

Union Home Minister Amit Shah calls a meeting with Chief Ministers, DGPs and Chief Secretaries of border states at 2 pm today. CMs of J&K, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, West Bengal and LG of Ladakh and LG of Jammu and Kashmir to take… pic.twitter.com/xHcYF1fchj — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025

