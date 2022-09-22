On Thursday, the All India Imam Organisation chief met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. After the meeting, the All India Imam Organisation chief said, "Our DNA is same, only our method of worshipping god is different." Earlier in the day, Bhagwat held a meeting with Dr. Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the Chief Imam of All India Imam Organization (AIIO), at Kasturba Gandhi Marg mosque in Delhi. Both Bhagwat and Ilyasi were spotted leaving the mosque after their meeting.

Our Method of Worshipping God Is Different

