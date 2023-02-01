Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the last budget of the Narendra Modi-led government in the parliament announced many schemes to boost the economy. She also said that one crore farmers will be provided with assistance to adopt natural farming over the next 3 years. "10,000 bio input resource centres will be set up," Sitharaman added. Union Budget 2023: 50-Year Interest Free Loan to State Governments Extended for One More Year, Announces FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Assistance Will Be Provided To Adopt Natural Farming

Over the next 3 years, one crore farmers will get assistance to adopt natural farming. 10,000 bio input resource centres will be set up: FM Nirmala Sitharaman#UnionBudget2023 pic.twitter.com/jcbHRS75ZW — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2023

