Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2023 in the parliament said that 50-year interest free loan to State governments has been extended for one more year. She also added that capital investment outlay is being increased by 33 percent to Rs 10 lakh crores, which would be 3.3 percent of GDP. Budget 2023: 157 New Nursing Colleges To Be Established in Country, Announces FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Interest Free Loan Extended for State Governments

