Businessman Navneet Kalra Granted Bail by Delhi Court in Oxygen Concentrator Hoarding Case:

Delhi Court grants bail to businessman Navneet Kalra in connection with a case relating to the hoarding of oxygen concentrators in a restaurant in South Delhi. pic.twitter.com/2jQOJWfpFG — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)