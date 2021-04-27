Oxygen Crisis: Supreme Court Allows Vedanta to Run Sterlite Plant in Tuticorin for O2 Production

Supreme Court allows Vedanta to operate oxygen production unit at its Sterlite copper plant in Tuticorin, in Tamil Nadu, on a stand-alone basis. "The plant shall be operated & only produce oxygen & for no other purpose," says Justice DY Chandrachud. pic.twitter.com/TbXMU2YYnx — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)