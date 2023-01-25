On the of 74th Republic Day, the government has announced recipients of Padma Awards 2023. Sarinda player Mangala Kanti Roy and eminent Naga musician Moa Subong has been awarded prestigious Padma Shri in the field of Art (Folk Music). Republic Day 2023: CRPF Officer Prakash Ranjan Mishra Awarded Gallantry Medal for 8th Time, Highest Among CAPFs.

#PadmaAwards2023 | Moa Subong, Eminent Naga Musician & Innovator who developed a new and easy to play instrument ‘Bamhum’, a wind musical instrument made from bamboo to receive Padma Shri in the field of Art (Folk Music) pic.twitter.com/RMSLlcpDqn — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2023

