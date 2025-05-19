According to reports, Pakistan fired a nuclear-capable Shaheen ballistic missile against India following India's Operation Sindoor. However, the country's S-400 missile defence system intercepted the Shaheen ballistic missile. It is worth noting that Pakistan's Shaheen missile is a land-based medium-range ballistic missile, which was test-fired for the first time back in March 2015. It is reported that the missile is capable of carrying both nuclear and conventional payloads. However, during Pakistan's attack against India, it was used with a non-nuclear warhead. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri To Brief Parliamentary Committee Today on Operation Sindoor, India-Pakistan Tensions.

Pakistan Used Nuclear-Capable Shaheen Missile Against India Following Operation Sindoor

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)