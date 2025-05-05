Amid escalating tensions following the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, the Pakistan Army carried out unprovoked small arms firing across multiple sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir during the night of May 4–5, 2025. According to the Indian Army, the firing targeted areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor. This marks the eleventh consecutive night of cross-border firing. The Indian Army responded swiftly and proportionately to the provocation. Pahalgam Terror Attack: UNSC to Hold Closed Consultations on India-Pakistan Situation on May 5.

India Responds ‘Promptly and Proportionately’ After Pakistan's Ceasefire Violation

During the night of 04 -05 May 2025, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor in J&K. The Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately: Indian… — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2025

