A terrifying video going viral on social media shows an electric transformer collapsing in Maharashtra's Naigaon. According to a report in Mid-day, the electricity transformer collapsed in Naigaon's Vijay Park area at around 10:30 AM on Friday, June 19, following heavy rains and gusty winds. A disturbing video of the incident caught on camera has also surfaced online. It is reported that the electric transformer collapsed when the road was empty, thereby preventing a serious accident. However, the collapse led to the disruption of the power supply in the area. Mumbai Local Train Fight Video: Brawl Between Women Inside Ladies Coach Allegedly Over Seat Goes Viral.

Electric Transformer Collapses in Naigaon Amid Heavy Rainfall

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)