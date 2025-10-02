Renowned Indian classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra passed away on Thursday, October 2, at 4 am in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur. He was 89 and had been ill for several months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) and condoled the death of the renowned classical singer. Fondly remembering his association, the Prime Minister said, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of the renowned classical singer Pandit Channulal Mishra ji. He remained dedicated throughout his life to the enrichment of Indian art and culture. Along with taking classical music to the masses, he also made an invaluable contribution to establishing Indian tradition on the global stage. It is my good fortune that I always received his affection and blessings. In the year 2014, he was also my proposer from the Varanasi seat. In this hour of grief, I express my deepest condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti!". His last rites will be held today in Varanasi, his daughter Namrata Mishra told ANI. Cabinet Approves MSP Hike for Rabi Crops: PM Narendra Modi Says Welfare of India’s Farmers Is Top Priority for His Government.

Pandit Chhannulal Mishra Dies at 89

Uttar Pradesh | Pandit Chhannulal Mishra passed away at 4 am today in Mirzapur. He had been ill for several months. His last rites will be held in Varanasi today; his daughter Namrata Mishra confirmed to ANI on the phone (file picture) pic.twitter.com/jA73DorkeT — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2025

PM Narendra Modi Condoles Renowned Classical Singer’s Demise

सुप्रसिद्ध शास्त्रीय गायक पंडित छन्नूलाल मिश्र जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। वे जीवनपर्यंत भारतीय कला और संस्कृति की समृद्धि के लिए समर्पित रहे। उन्होंने शास्त्रीय संगीत को जन-जन तक पहुंचाने के साथ ही भारतीय परंपरा को विश्व पटल पर प्रतिष्ठित करने में भी अपना अमूल्य योगदान… pic.twitter.com/tw8jb5iXu7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2025

