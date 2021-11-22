Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today announced that the Patalpani Railway Station in Indore will be renamed as the Tantya Mama Railway Station. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Rani Kamlapati Station which was earlier called Habibganj Railway Station.

