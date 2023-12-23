Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday, December 23, spoke about the domicile certificate. Speaking to news agency ANI, Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the people of Uttarakhand who have a domicile certificate will not require any other identity proof. "We are making a committee on this," he added. Dhami Honours Rat-hole Miners, Hands Them Cheques of Rs 50,000 Each.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand CM PS Dhami says, "People of Uttarakhand who have Domicile Certificate will not require any other identity proof. We are making a committee on this," pic.twitter.com/OPjxhYqPRE — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 23, 2023

