Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on an official visit to Pune today, wherein he has been conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award. While addressing the public on being conferred with the award named after freedom fighter Lokmanya Balgangadhar Tilak, the latter announced to donate the prize money to the government-run Namami Gange project. "I want to dedicate this award to 140 crore people of the country", he said during his speech at the event. PM Modi-Sharad Pawar Candid Conversation Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NCP Supremo Share Laugh During Small Talk at Lokmanya Tilak National Award Event in Pune.

