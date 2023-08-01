Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a candid conversation with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Pune on Tuesday. The two leaders met at the Lokmanya Tilak National Award ceremony in Maharashtra, wherein Pawar was invited as the chief guest. After Pawar's party split recently, Ajit Pawar, the breakaway faction's leader in Maharashtra, joined the state's BJP-Shiv Sena coalition administration. Meanwhile, PM Modi began his visit to Pune by offering prayers at the famous Dagdusheth temple in the city. PM Modi in Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Mandir (Watch Video).

PM Modi-Sharad Pawar Candid Conversation Video

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a candid conversation with NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Pune. (Source: Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis YouTube) pic.twitter.com/JPowJFgVWT — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2023

