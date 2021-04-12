PM Narendra Modi And Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu to Hold Virtual Meeting With all Governors to Diccuss 'COVID-19 and Vaccination':

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu to hold a virtual meeting with Governors of all States on 14th April, on the issue of 'COVID19 and Vaccination': Sources (File photos) pic.twitter.com/lCE83uSkrJ — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021

