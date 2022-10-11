On Tuesday, the PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. Later in the day, PM Modi dedicated the 'Shri Mahakal Lok' to the nation. According to reports, the Mahakal temple precinct will be expanded nearly seven times. The total cost of the entire project is around Rs 850 crore.

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Mahakal Temple

#WATCH | PM Modi offers prayers at Mahakal temple in Ujjain, MP. He'll dedicate to the nation, 'Shri Mahakal Lok' this evening. Under the project, the temple precinct will be expanded nearly seven times. The total cost of the entire project is around Rs 850 cr. (Source:DD News) pic.twitter.com/ArN3DHJGyI — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

